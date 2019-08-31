Untitled Goose Game Set To Release This September

A little under two years ago, we first heard about an upcoming game that would essentially be an ‘annoying goose’ simulator. The concept was rather straight forward, you played as a goose and your sole job was to bother (or terrorize) as many people as possible. How? Well, you could utilize various objects which, of course, also includes your ‘honk’.

Well, with the release of a brand new trailer, we have some good news! The release date for ‘Untitled Goose Game’ has finally been confirmed for this September!

Untitled Goose Game Gets Release Date

With the game set to release for PC and Nintendo Switch on September 20th, the official game description reads:

It’s a lovely day in the village, and you are a horrible goose. Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day. Featuring:

A horrible goose (that’s you)

A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them)

A dedicated honk button (!!!)

What Do We Think?

As we said earlier, this game has been on our radar for quite a long time now and looks, despite its relatively simple premise (both in gameplay and visually) amazingly fun!

For those of you looking to play this on the PC, however, there may be a small fly in the ointment. Namely, that it will launch as an Epic Games Store exclusive. If you can, however, get over that, then it is set to come out on September 20th and you can check out the official store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? In addition, will the Epic Games exclusivity be a problem for you? – Let us know in the comments!