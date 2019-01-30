Upcoming ASRock X570 Motherboards Appear on EEC List

ASRock Ready for Zen 2’s Arrival

The Eurasian Economic Commission’s website (via VideoCardz) has inadvertently revealed several upcoming motherboards from ASRock. These just happen to be using the upcoming X570 chipset, which will be the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen mainstream solution. That means these motherboards will be using the same AM4 socket. However, they will be compatible with the upcoming Ryzen processors with Zen 2 architecture.

Here are the models included in the EEC list entry:

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 6

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4

ASRock X570 Extreme4

ASRock X570 Taichi

ASRock X570 Pro4

ASRock X570 Pro4 R2.0

ASRock X570M Pro4

ASRock X570M Pro4 R2.0 Note that there is no sign of flagship Fatal1ty gaming boards there. Instead, ASRock’s new Phantom Gaming brand seems to be taking up the gaming mantle. Perhaps ASRock did not renew the licensing agreement this time. Moving forward with their own gaming brand. It is also possible that there are more models on the way. Although this X570 line is already much more than what they have for the X470 chipset.

When is AMD Launching Zen 2 and the X570 Motherboards?

The 7nm Zen 2 will be delivering a significant boost over the current 12nm Zen+ architecture, which is a refinement of the first 12nm Zen. So big increases in IPC and efficieny is expected, plus support for PCIe 4.0 with X570.

AMD has promised that they intend to use the AM4 socket all the way until Zen 2+ in 2020, so these upcoming CPUs will most likely be backwards compatible as well. So users can use older gen Ryzen CPUs on new boards, except they won’t be able to take advantage of all the features.

These will most likely arrive sometime in Q2 2019, before Computex 2019. Although AMD themselves have not announced any firm dates yet.