Upcoming ASUS ROG GL504 Gaming Laptop Shows Up Online

New ROG Laptop with Narrow Bezels

According to Laptop Media, it appears that ASUS is preparing to launch a new Republic of Gamers notebook. This is the ROG Strix SCAR GL504 and it appears to sport some impressively narrow bezel design. This seems to be the trend these days and manufacturers do not want to be left behind. The display uses a 15.6-inch IPS-level matte panel with a full HD resolution. Since this is for gaming, it also boasts 144Hz refresh rate which should go well with the NVIDIA GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 graphics inside.

This notebook in particular packs Intel’s latest 8th generation CPUs. Specifically the Intel Core i5-8300H or the Core i7-8750H. The i5-8300H is a 4C/8T CPu running at 2.3GHz with a max turbo of 4.0GHz. The Core i7-8750H on the other hand is a 6C/12T processor with a base frequency of 2.2GHz and reaches a max turbo frequency of 4.10GHz.

Users can configure the memory up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 and have up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe storage, plus a 1TB SSHD.

The keyboard is fully RGB LED backlit and actually has a numpad. Although the keys on these are slimmer to fit in the narrow body. The WASD is even fully lit up and has N-key rollover so it is ready for gaming.

In terms of connectivity, there is a USB 3.1 Gen 2 type-C port, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 type-A port. There is also a mini-DisplayPort 1.2 and an HDMI port for connecting an external display.

How Much is the ASUS ROG GL504?

There is no official pricing information yet. However, according to a listing on Polish web store X-Kom, it is priced at 8,599 złoty. This translates to around 1,999 EUR and has an i7-8750H, 16GB DDR4, GTX 1070, and 256GB SSD + 1TB SSHD configuration.