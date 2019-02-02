Upcoming Game Releases – February 2019

Game Releases – February 2019

January is now behind us and for many, it feels like one of the longest months of the year. With it including the release of both the Resident Evil 2 remake and Kingdom Hearts 3, however, there’s a good chance that it might have represented the single best month we’ll have this year. Fear not, however, as there are still plenty of games to get excited about in February and we’ll look to pick out some of the more notable highlights!

God Eater 3 – PS4/PC – February 8th

Now, this was supposed to have released for the PS4 last month. A slight delay, however, has kicked this into February. You may not have heard of the franchise before, but if you were blown away with the release of Monster Hunter World, then this will be right up your alley. It’s not the same, but it’s similar enough to tempt over any fan of action/combat games with more than a little hint of JRPG styling.

Crackdown 3 – Xbox One/PC – February 15th

Despite this game only being weeks away from launch, we are a little surprised at the lack of hype this is generating. This is (or at least used to be) quite a significant franchise for Microsoft. This third installment, however, seems to largely be creeping under the radar and we’re not sure why. Hopefully, it doesn’t mean bad news for fans!

Jump Force – Xbox One/PC/PS4 – February 15th

We have been eagerly anticipating the release of this game for quite some time. A beat-em-up featuring some of anime/manga’s best-loved characters? All presented in what looks to be a stunning graphical presentation? It’s been a long time coming, but we’re all over this game when it comes out on February 15th!

Metro Exodus – Xbox One/PC/PS4 – February 15th

The release of Metro Exodus has been a long time coming with it initially being teased way back in the Summer of 2017. Graphically speaking, it has been one of the best looking games to be regularly teased to us and completing what seems to be a pretty awesome trilogy of releases, this will also come out on February 15th.

Gamers may have some difficult decisions to make here!

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy – Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/PS4 – February 21st

Ok, so this might not be high on your list, but it is on mine! I suspect that many others will (perhaps with a smidge of ‘guilty pleasure’) also be delighted to see this gaming trilogy release on modern consoles. Admittedly, I’ve only ever flirted with the action/law franchise before in limited doses. This game, however, is definitely on my list!

The only matter of curiosity is when will it come out for PC…

Anthem – Xbox One/PC/PS4 – February 22nd

With the demo already been released, people already have a good idea to what to expect from this. If you haven’t tried it, then the news is good. Anthem is looking really decent. A cynic would say that it is merely a Destiny style clone. For some, however, that’s certainly not a criticism. At least, not for fans of that franchise.

What Do You Think?

We’ve covered what we think are going to be some of the biggest gaming releases for February and although January was pretty amazing, this month is looking pretty awesome too. This is, however, our pick and we’d love to hear what you’re looking forward to this month. Particularly if we forgot to include it here!

Let us know in the comments!