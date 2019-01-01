Upcoming Video Game Releases For January 2019

Game Releases!

Well, a fresh year is finally upon us. What did you think about 2018 in terms of gaming? For us, it all came across as a bit of a mixed bag of mostly hyped releasing leading to disappointing results. Hopefully, that will be different in 2019 and, strangely, January appears to be one of the busiest and perhaps the best month of the year.

Let us, therefore, take a look at some of the highlights due for release!

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch – January 11th

If Nintendo has proven anything other the years, it’s that releasing Mario games is often a very good way to make money. In fairness, it’s hard to criticise the company as they have released so little games from the franchise that have been bad. With this modern update to the Wii-U version, this will do nothing to hurt the exceptionally strong Switch sales!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Walking Dead Final Season: Episode 3 – PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Xbox One – January 15th

Since the shutdown of Telltale Games, the future of the final season of this popular gaming franchise was up in the air for far too long. The good news is that with deals in place, the final 2 episodes will be released with episode 3 set to land in the middle of the month. We still do not have a concrete date for the final episode, but many are going to want to know how this will all end!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4 & Xbox One – January 18th

Admittedly, flying games are not for everyone. With Ace Combat 7 though, we have a game that has been in development for an exceptionally long time and from everything we’ve seen to far, it’s looking that that time has been well spent. This game, on the surface, looks exceptionally polished. It has the potential to be, if one a great flying game, then at least one of the best looking games on current gen consoles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resident Evil 2 (Remake) – PC, PS4 & Xbox One – January 25th

Without a doubt, one of the biggest single releases for January has to be the highly-anticipated remake of Resident Evil 2. I think you would struggle to find someone who isn’t getting a little excited about this release. We’ve had it teased at us for well over 6 months now, but in a matter of just a few weeks, we get to see just how good this really is!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tropico 6 – PC, PS4 & Xbox One – January 25th

Ok, so I guess not too many of you will be excited about the release of Tropico 6. This is, however, my list and I’ll put it here if I want to! Yes, I must admit, I have a rather unhealthy love of this franchise. As such, it’s going to provide me with more than a few difficulties. Why? Well this just happens to release on the exact same day as Resident Evil 2. Difficult choices will have to be made Presidente!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kingdom Hearts 3 – PS4 & Xbox One – January 29th

Acting under the assumption that Resident Evil 2 isn’t your ‘must have’ game for January 2019. It would, therefore, surely have to be Kingdom Hearts 3. Square Enix has certainly not been shy in giving us details surrounding this game. Between screenshots, videos and news, we’ve been flooded with details surrounding the release of the game. With its exceptionally polished presentation, I suspect that this will be a huge hit for Square Enix. One, they perhaps, need rather badly!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What Do You Think?

Well, there we have it. Our pick of the biggest releases in what is clearly a jam-packed month. In truth, there was at least 2-3 other games we could’ve mentioned. God Eater 3, Yakuza 4. We do, however, have to try and keep this as reasonable concise as possible.

Which games you are most looking forward to in January 2019? Is this one of the best gaming release months in recent memory? – Let us know in the comments!