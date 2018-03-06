Upcoming Game Releases For March 2018

Game Releases For March 2018

Another month is upon us and after a somewhat tepid February, March is looking to be perhaps one of the best gaming months of the year.

We, therefore, look to the month ahead and pick our highlights for the most anticipated or most interesting releases we have found.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition – PC – 6th March 2018

Yes, after 2 years, the PC release of Final Fantasy XV is finally upon us. I have already played this a little and so far so good. Available for around £30 if you have a PC that can handle this, it might just be one of the best looking games to date.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 – PC – 8th March 2018

Sequels can either spell success or disaster for a franchise and from what we have seen so far Vermintide should be every part the sequel we wanted. Generally speaking, it would appear that they have kept the good stuff, fixed the bad and improved where possible. Only time will tell if that is actually the case, but so far, things look promising.

Devil May Cry HD Collection – PC, Xbox One, PS4 – 13th March 2018

Ok, so it’s another remastered release from Capcom rather than anything new and to be honest, I think most fans would’ve preferred to see Resident Evil 2 Remastered rather than another issuance of the original DMC games. This release, however, does include all three original games with improved graphics. DMC isn’t for everyone, but for fans of the classic series, this might be one of the best ways to revisit them.

Burnout Paradise Remastered – PS4, Xbox One – 16th March 2018

One of the most popular games in the series is seeing a remastered release and whats more the license for the original game soundtrack is still valid so this might be well worth a revisit or, for those who haven’t played it before, a great game to experience.

Attack On Titan 2 – Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4 – 20th March 2018

Another sequel is on the way this month and similar to Vermintide, so far this one is looking good. I am, however, slightly concerned with KOEI Tecmo following the recent botched release of Dynasty Warriors 9. I do have hopes for this game, but I also have my worries.

Sea of Thieves – PC, Xbox One – 20th March 2018

Another big release on March 20th, but something very different and perhaps more highly anticipated. Sea of Thieves could, potentially, be one of the best games of the year.

Detective Pikachu – Nintendo 3DS – 23rd March 2018

One entry of note in the handheld market for Nintendo’s 3DS is Detective Pikachu. This looks weird, but Nintendo has rarely got a Pokemon release on a handheld console wrong.

Ni No Kuni 2 – PC, PS4 – 23rd March 2018

Ok, so it’s nearly finally here. Ni No Kuni was not expected to have a sequel, but since we learned about it a year ago, it is one of the most highly-anticipated games here at eTeknix. We want this!

Far Cry 5 – PC, Xbox One, PS4 – 27th March 2018

Sneaking in just before the end of the month comes Far Cry 5. Of all game releases this month, this is perhaps one of the most interesting. Far Cry Primal was disappointing, so the franchise has work to do to improve its image. That being said, everything released so far looks excellent.

A great month

In theory, March 2018 might be one of the greatest gaming months in recent history. On this list alone I would personally like to try at least 6 of them.

It could, of course, if the games are bad, be one of the more disappointing months, but let’s stay positive!

What do you think? Looking forward to these games? Did we miss any you are looking forward to? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video