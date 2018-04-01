Upcoming Gaming Releases For April 2018

Gaming Releases For April 2018

Another month has come and more games are on the way. Hot on the heels of a fantastic March, we look to see if April can match it.

Yakuza 6 – PS4 – April 17th

Despite accidentally releasing for free a few weeks ago, Yakuza 6 officially lands on the PS4 this month. Initial reviews for the game have been quite positive and appears to be a fresh new entry in the long-standing gaming series.

God of War – PS4 – April 20th

It’s been a long time since we had our last installment in the God of War series. The game has been heavily promoted over the last year and as such we are expecting big things from this.

The dynamic which will be seen between Kratos and his son is a little unclear, but if nothing else the game is looking pretty impressive so far.

Nintendo Labo – Nintendo Switch – April 20th

Following on the success of the Switch, Nintendo is launching what is perhaps the most interesting peripheral for a console ever. Releasing as cut out cardboard packs, the Labo looks to be a very interesting concept. I would say that I’m worried it might be a bit crap, but Nintendo seems to be on a hot winning streak at the moment.

FrostPunk – PC – April 24th

Of all the games this month, Frostpunk definitely looks to be one the most interesting concepts. Bringing the frostpunk ethos into a city building game sounds like an interesting concept. I am firmly pegging this to be either the hit or miss of the month.

What do you think?

Overall, I think April is down a little on March for gaming releases, but then March was exceptional. Between Final Fantasy XV and Ni No Kuni 2, it was a month we had been waiting for. In regards to both of these games, we are delighted to report that the wait was well worth it.

In regards to this shortlist, before someone points it out, yet I know there are no Xbox One games. I honestly didn’t omit them on purpose. Just looking over the list, I found very little for Xbox owners to be excited about. Sorry.

What do you think? Are you excited about any of these games? In addition, did we miss anything you are looking forward to? – Let us know in the comments!