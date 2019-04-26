US Cable Company Testing “Gamer Service” Plan for Reduced Lag

$15 a Month Service Available for Windows PCs

US cable internet provider COX Cable is currently testing their “Elite Gamer Service” plan. Initially rolling it out in Arizona before a nationwide roll-out. For $15 a month, COX claims to “speed up connections between gamers and games.”

That $15 service fee includes access for two computer users, on top of having COX Internet subscription. Users also need to have the company’s Internet Preferred 100 Internet service or above.

According to the company, users will experience “up to 34% less lag, 55% fewer ping spikes, and 45% less jitter” compared to standard Cox Internet.

Is This a Net Neutrality Issue?

While on the surface, this looks like a major net neutrality issue, COX cable denies it. Stating that this service is actually in line with current US net neutrality laws.

Technically, even if they were reshaping traffic, that could be correct. Especially since FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has gutted prior consumer protection laws once he took over. However, COX clarifies that they are actually not offering a “fast lane” as other outlets are reporting.

Instead, they are using WTFast technology to smooth out connections. This of course, is just a desktop software network prioritization tool plus a VPN. It even comes free for two months with some hardware (like ASUS and MSI’s motherboards).

There are also of course, various free alternatives for desktop software network prioritization tool. Most motherboard manufacturers even provide this for free already with their software suite. So the “Elite Service Gamer” plan from COX is still somewhat questionable in value.