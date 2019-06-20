US Christian Group Launches Netflix Petition to Cancel Amazon Show

Christian Group Denounces Good Omens as “Blasphemous”

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens has garnered quite a bit of critical reception from US Christian groups recently.

The show is about an angel (Aziraphale played by Michael Sheen) and a demon (Crowley played by David Tennant) who team-up to prevent Armageddon from taking place. Gaiman, who wrote the screenplay, describes the show as “a devilishly funny love letter to the book”.

However, the American group marshaled by the Return to Order campaign (an offshoot of the US Foundation for a Christian Civilisation) does not believe this to be a laughing matter. They describe the show as “another step to make satanism appear normal, light and acceptable”. Furthermore, the petition claims that “this type of video makes light of Truth, Error, Good and Evil, and destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil”. With those charges, they are calling for Netflix to remove the show on their platform.

Wait…Isn’t Good Omens on Amazon Prime?

The Christian group have garnered 20,000 signatures for the petition so far. However, it appears that they are petitioning the wrong company for the cancellation, as it is addressed to Netflix. Meanwhile, the show is actually streaming on Amazon Prime. In fact, since they are a direct competitor to Netflix, this original series will never appear on Netflix streaming platform at all.

Return to Order has since removed the petition on their website. Although the URL is still there. You can see a screenshot of the site below before taken offline.

The group’s previous efforts include protests at Walmart for selling “satanic” items. As well as a boycott campaign of the “blasphemous” ice cream chain Sweet Jesus.

Neil Gaiman himself seems nonplussed by the whole brouhaha. Simply laughing at how off-base the campaign is.

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

After all, it is not the first time Gaiman crossed paths with groups who want his material banned.