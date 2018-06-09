US Commission To Study Games and Social Media But Not Guns

US Commission to Study Video Games and Social Media But Not Firearms!

With school shootings being an unfortunately all-too-common event in America, Donald Trump has made his intentions fairly clear in this regard. Rather than attempting to solve the problem of guns in America, instead games and social media are to blame.

Politically speaking, games and social media is a much safer target to criticise. The old (who provide the biggest turnout in voters) largely understand neither. Alternatively, many Americans are rather staunch in their 2nd amendment views on gun ownership.

When Donald Trump earlier this year, however, decided to call a special commission on video game violence after another school shooting most even-minded people were shocked. This was another cynical attempt to place the problem in the hands of game developers. This rather than doing the right thing in attempting to give gun control in America a true evaluation.

It seems though that Donald Trumps administration is again looking to target games as a scapegoat. They have a new target now as well though, social media. In a newly launched commission, both video games and social media will be reviewed in regards to causing violence. Yes, that old chestnut again!

The main factor, however, is that in a report via Polygon, guns and gun ownership will not form a direct part of this investigation. Although this will be discussed, it is very much a backseat factor in this investigation.

As an outsider looking in

I like to think that in Britain and Europe as a whole we have rather sensible gun laws. You can buy one. You can own one. There are, however, limits as to what type of gun you can own. More so, where you can use it. For example, in the UK most home ownership is limited to shotguns. Handguns were completely banned in 1997 and although certain rifles are allowed I understand it they have to be bolt action and can only be legally fired at a properly registered firing range.

I could write at length about the problems I have with the American law on gun control. I can, though, sum it up in two sentences. The 2nd amendment is outdated and irrelevant today, it was set up in the spirit of civilians being able to form militias to overthrow a tyrannical government if necessary. Secondly, there is no logical reason why any civilian needs to own an assault rifle. You can talk about self-defence and deterrence etc. I’m sorry, but I just don’t buy that argument.

The easier politic option to criticise!

I might ruffle some feathers with that, but that is my opinion. This US commission can look into games and social media all they want. As above, I think it’s a much easier target than taking on the gun industry in America. They will not, however, ever convince me that if you removed violent video games and stopped the spread of ‘hate’ on social media, that this problem would go away.

Therefore this commission, to me at least, is a smoke screen. It’s another attempt to demonise gamers and I honestly believe some of us are getting a little tired of it.

What do you think? Do you think games and social media are a major problem for violence? If so, what would be your solution to it? In addition, do you think this commission will actually achieve anything? – Let us know in the comments!