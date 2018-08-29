US Net Neutrality Gets Dirty With Fake Automated Calls

Since the US repealed the Net Neutrality protections many people and even States have spoken up regarding their wish for them to be reinstated. Perhaps the most vocal supporter of these in America is California which recently attempted to (unsuccessfully) launch a State-level law of protection.

With many States making a formal appeal for them to be returned though, it seems the Net Neutrality battle has taken a dirty turn. In a report via CNET, people in California are receiving automated telling calls saying that if Net Neutrality is returned, their phone bill could go up by $30 a month.

$30 Phone Increases!

The source of the calls at present appears to be a little unclear. The message does, however, say:“Your Assembly member will be voting on a proposal by San Francisco politicians that could increase your cell phone bill by $30 a month and slow down your data. We can’t afford higher cell phone bills, we can’t afford slower data. We can’t afford Senate Bill 822.”

We’re now dealing with a straight-up misinformation campaign on our #NetNeutrality bill, #SB822: industry robo-calls to seniors falsely telling them that protecting net neutrality will increase their phone bills by $30. Scaring seniors w lies about their financial security? Gross pic.twitter.com/1Lgop6KwSl — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 25, 2018

Misinformation!

Supporters are clearly unhappy about this misinformation being spread. Particularly since it’s rumoured to be specifically targeting older people. Such a tactic does make sense. Older people are less likely to understand what Net Neutrality is. They will though be shocked at a $30 increase in their bill. Secondly, in the vast majority of countries, they are the biggest voters.

While it is a dirty tactic, it’s also a little bit smart. You have to credit them that at least!

The battle for Net Neutrality rages on!

What do you think? Are you for or against it? In addition, do you think the FFC has anything to do with this message? – Let us know in the comments!