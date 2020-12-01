US Retailer Briefly Lists 3060 Ti PC System With Price

Nvidia is excepted to announce the launch of its brand new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card tomorrow and, based on the absolute mountain of leaks we’ve seen over the last few weeks, it seems pretty clear that despite representing more of a mid-tier design, it still has all the potential to offer a very decent level of high-end gaming performance! – If you do, incidentally, want some indication as to how good it could be, then click here to check out a leaked benchmark result that came out earlier today.

It is a point worth noting, however, that a ‘launch’ is very different from a release. So while Nvidia will officially be revealing the 3060 Ti tomorrow, consumers shouldn’t expect to see it available to purchase for at least a week or two.

Or should they?… – In a report via Videocardz, one US based retailer of pre-built PC systems has already listed a design as available to purchase that includes, as part of its hardware, an Nvidia 3060 Ti!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

We should note that the online listing has since been removed from ‘MainGears’ website. Not before, however, someone was able to grab a screen shot listing the full specifications and price (based on the components chosen by the user).

Now, I’ll freely admit, information and leaks from pre-build PC system manufacturers is never ideal. Particularly in terms of determining how much it will actually cost. Yes, Nvidia has an MSRP of $399 for its ‘Founders Edition’ cards, but if you’re expecting them to be available for that money (particularly in the first couple of months) then you’re almost certainly set to be disappointed.

So, in regards to this particular leak, you can’t really determine anything from that price because you don’t know what their own ‘mark-up’ is. The main key point, however, is that if pre-build manufacturers are seemingly already prepared to tout systems featuring this new and upcoming graphics card, an actual physical release may be on the horizon a lot sooner than many might have anticipated.

Let’s just hope that, unlike every single prior Nvidia 30XX GPU, stock levels will be at least half decent!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!