Major US Retailer Says AMD 6800 Stock is “Extremely Limited”

Following weeks of hype and anticipation, the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards finally release later today and, in terms of their performance potential, they certainly have caught the attention of PC consumers looking for a huge upgrade on their GPU solution. Following the amazingly short supply levels of Nvidia 30XX cards, however, there have been more than a few concerns that a similar shortage would be seen with AMD and, following a report via Videocardz, one major US retailer certainly isn’t optimistic about it!

AMD Radeon 6000 Stock ‘Extremely Limited’

Following the release of an FAQ on their website, specifically regarding Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, US retailer Microcenter has said that, as far as they’re concerned, stock levels are going to be exceptionally low and that will likely be the case for at least the first few months of its release. To combat this, they have confirmed that delivered orders will only be accepted as ‘one per household’ or ‘one per person’ (depending on the situation). Albeit the chances that this will have a huge impact is clearly quite unlikely.

“Quantities will be extremely limited at launch, however, we’re expecting additional shipments of GPUs later on launch day and subsequent days. Please note that quantities and shipments vary by store.”

What Do We Think?

This isn’t the first report we’ve seen citing that AMD Radeon RX 6000 release day stock will be low. Put simply, it seems that getting hold of one of their new GPUs is at least going to be as difficult as grabbing an Nvidia 30XX, and consumers can likely expect this to be the case until around early 2021 and possibly longer depending on just how high consumer demand is. And given that these GPUs have all the potential of being some of the beefiest gaming designs around, we expect it to be high!

Just how good are they though? – Well, with our testing all completed, keep checking our website and social accounts as our amazingly in-depth reviews (with masses of comparative benchmark tests) will go live later today!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!