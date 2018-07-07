Netflix To Remove User Reviews Due To Low Participation

One of the main features of Netflix has been the way in which users have been able to give their own reviews and ratings for programs on it. Why, after all, would you entirely trust a critical opinion when you can see what all the fans think? Sadly though, it seems that user reviews are on the way out.

In a report via Polygon, Netflix is going to remove the user review feature. The reason being that they feel that too few people are using it.

Closed Due To Lack Of Interest

In the report, Netflix has said that user reviews have dropped massively on the platform. People simply are not bothering to leave them any more. In addition, they have also expressed some concern in regards to the actual quality and accuracy of the reviews left. I fairness, I can at least very least probably agree with them on the latter point.

As of the end of July, Netflix subscribers will no longer be able to leave reviews. In addition by the end of August, they will begin deleting some of the older reviews with a likely aim to remove them entirely over the coming year. Given the low participation though, it’s hard to know if anyone is really going to care.

Who Cares?…

Well, you’d think that. Apparently, though Reddit has been exploding with negative opinions regarding this decision. Ironically more people might be complaining about the removal than actually left reviews. There is, however, the argument that finding Netflix’s user reviews are hard enough as it is requiring around 5 different menus before you finally get there.

It does, therefore, appear to have solid arguments on both sides. Either way, it’s going. Make of that what you will!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!