Using Your Phone Upside Down Will Increase Battery Life

Be Smart With Your Smartphone!

Modern smartphones are one of the most widely used and popular tech devices available. There is, however, (generally speaking) a common problem amongst them. Namely, that no matter how careful you are, unless you own a Nokia from the ’90s, the batterywill likely only last you a day without a charge. If you’re lucky!

That may, however, be all about to change. Following research released by Coultonville University, it has been discovered that using your smart phone upside down may increase the battery life by up to 50%!

How Does This Work?

As you may be aware, most smartphones utilise lithium-ion batteries. Following various test studies, the research team found that using the phone in an upside down position allowed for the battery to operate far more efficiently. So much, in fact, that it could increase the battery lifespan between charges by as much as 50%!

If you do, therefore, use your phone quite a lot, this could prove to be a huge boon for you!

Better For Your Battery!

Professor Alan Smithee, head of research at the University, has said that while also improving battery lifespan, there are also more than a few practical applications.

“Our research found that lithium-ion batteries function far more efficiently while the phone is operated upside down. This allows for a far cleaner power distribution which, by proxy, helps reduce the drain. When not in use, however, our tests also found that simply having your phone placed upside down in your pocket will help increase the battery lifespan. This does also have far more obvious practical uses. For example, it’s so hard to read upside down. So hard that most people simply don’t bother to visit websites and video streaming platforms for as long as usual. As such, the lower usage and screen time has a big impact.”

The research has prompted many major phone manufacturers to announce adaptors to allow for calls to be more effective while the phone is upside down. This will, presumably, be some kind of software update or dongle attachment that will swap the input/output of the speaker and microphone.

It should, however, be noted that this will not work for standard rotary phones. So don’t bother trying!

You can read the full research report via the link here!

