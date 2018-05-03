Utomik Gaming Subscription Service Launches Officially

The service includes more than 750 games.

Those of you who are looking for a decent alternative to the likes of Origin Access will probably want to find out more about Utomik. This brand new gaming subscription service promises to deliver more than 750 games from more than 100 publishers. These publishers include Warner Bros, Disney, SEGA, THQ Nordic, Epic Games, Curve Digital, IO Interactive and more. What’s intriguing about Utomik is that it is not a streaming service in the traditional sense. Instead, users will have to download a small part of a game, and the rest will come along as they play.

Pricing and available games.

Streaming services allow gamers to play high-end titles on modest PCs since this system relies more on internet speed rather than gaming hardware. Some noteworthy titles in Utomik’s roster include the Batman: Arkham series, Saints Row IV, Human: Fall Flat, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Obviously, if the platform is to become a success, more modern games will need to be added. As far as pricing goes, there’s a 14-day free trial available followed by a $6.99 USD per month subscription. There’s also a four-person Family Plan that goes for $9.99 USD per month.

What do you think about this Netflix-style PC gaming solution?