VAIO Reveals The SX12 – A Tiny Laptop With Tonnes of Ports!

If recent laptop releases have taught us anything, it’s that the market is taking a very significant trend towards releasing lighter and thinner models. This is clearly evident in the highly-excellent ASUS ROG Zephyrus range of laptops. There is, however, a pretty significant trade-off for these ‘ultra-slim’ designs. Namely that you will find that the number of ports the laptop is provided with is often limited. Getting one with an ethernet port is certainly more than a little unusual these days. It seems, however, that VAIO may be looking to find a compromise to this issue.

Following the launch of their official website, VAIO has announced the SX12, a slim-design laptop offering more than a few ports to help you get all your peripherals hooked up!

VAIO SX12 offers the Port-all to your devices!

Without a doubt, compared to many modern releases, the VAIO SX12 offers you more ports than you may usually expect to find. These include:

3 x USB-A ports

USB-C

HDMI

Full-size SD card slot

Headphone/mic port

Ethernet port

Perhaps the most unusual, however, is the inclusion of an actual VGA port. A little dated? Perhaps. But obsolete? Not by a long stretch! Featuring an Intel 8th Gen quad-core Core i5 or i7 processor as well, this laptop is clearly no slouch while still weighing less than 2 pounds!

What Do We Think?

Despite the slim-design, VAIO is clearly angling this model towards those who still want a practical laptop. A clear example of this is how they have expanded the size of the keys compared to their prior S11 model. Essentially, however, this is basically a smaller version of their SX14 design.

Although no ‘Western’ release has been scheduled as of yet, it will start retailing in Japan for a price in the region of $2000 (depending on specification). You can check out the official website (albeit in Japanese) via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Do you wish your laptop had more ports? – Let us know in the comments!