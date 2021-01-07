Valve is Hiring a Psychologist For its Games and Store

/ 11 mins ago
Valve is Hiring a Psychologist For its Games and Store 1

It admittedly feels like quite a long time now since Valve last released a video game. This is despite, of course, a lot of rumors suggesting that things are in the pipeline, and no, I’m not saying Half-Life 3 is coming either! – Following a new post on their official website, however, if you have an interest in gaming, and a degree in psychology, then you might just be the person they’re looking for!

Valve is Hiring a Psychologist

Following the job listing, Valve has confirmed that they are actively seeking to hire a psychologist with the advertisement suggesting that a key aspect of the work would be looking to help them improve not only the development of games, but also attempting to find means of improving their ‘Steam’ storefront.

The official job listing cites the following aspects of the role:

  • Craft compelling gameplay experiences for future Valve titles
  • Provide insights on human behavior to improve customer experiences on Steam, our game distribution platform
  • Conduct statistical analyses on Valve’s gameplay, financial, and company data to identify patterns of behavior
  • Research compelling new hardware technologies
  • Design experiments to evaluate various gameplay hypotheses and design choices
  • Improve existing playtesting methodologies
  • Develop innovative ways of acquiring data to answer questions about Valve’s products and business practices
Valve's Steam Summer Sale 2019 Supposedly Starts on June 25th

Where Can I Apply?

As above, as this is a job for a psychologist, you will of course need a degree in psychology so that unfortunately already rules me out. Well, unless they might considering accepting HND’s in media technology and around 1,000 hours in Left 4 Dead 2. – If you do, however, want to check this job role out yourself, then you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend