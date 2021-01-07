Valve is Hiring a Psychologist For its Games and Store

It admittedly feels like quite a long time now since Valve last released a video game. This is despite, of course, a lot of rumors suggesting that things are in the pipeline, and no, I’m not saying Half-Life 3 is coming either! – Following a new post on their official website, however, if you have an interest in gaming, and a degree in psychology, then you might just be the person they’re looking for!

Valve is Hiring a Psychologist

Following the job listing, Valve has confirmed that they are actively seeking to hire a psychologist with the advertisement suggesting that a key aspect of the work would be looking to help them improve not only the development of games, but also attempting to find means of improving their ‘Steam’ storefront.

The official job listing cites the following aspects of the role:

Craft compelling gameplay experiences for future Valve titles

Provide insights on human behavior to improve customer experiences on Steam, our game distribution platform

Conduct statistical analyses on Valve’s gameplay, financial, and company data to identify patterns of behavior

Research compelling new hardware technologies

Design experiments to evaluate various gameplay hypotheses and design choices

Improve existing playtesting methodologies

Develop innovative ways of acquiring data to answer questions about Valve’s products and business practices

Where Can I Apply?

As above, as this is a job for a psychologist, you will of course need a degree in psychology so that unfortunately already rules me out. Well, unless they might considering accepting HND’s in media technology and around 1,000 hours in Left 4 Dead 2. – If you do, however, want to check this job role out yourself, then you can visit the official website via the link here!

