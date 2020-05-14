Valve May Be Preparing a Steam Loyalty Scheme

Steam is undoubtedly the biggest platform for gaming on a PC. Albeit it has recently seen competition recently from the likes of the Epic Games Store who have, at the very least, been giving them some food for thought. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, a dig through the latest versions code has revealed some rather interesting information.

Specifically, that Steam (or more accurately, Valve) may be looking to introduce a form of loyalty scheme that may incorporate gaming discounts!

Steam to Introduce a Loyalty Scheme?…

The data mine has revealed a number of references within the Steam code that suggest a ‘point’ system may be shortly set to be introduced. Believed to be some form of tie-in with your ‘Steam level’ it has been suggested that this may be a means of users being able to claim discounts on games. Regardless of whether there’s a sale on or not.

If you were, incidentally, wondering about when the next sale would happen, well we got you covered there too. The next official event will be held between the 25th June – 9th July.

It Doesn’t End There!

Digging even further, it has also been found that Steam may also be looking at offering users the chance to detail their game reviews even further. For example, there’s a number of references to images that could appear to form a level of ‘reaction’ system.

It is, of course, entirely possible that these might simply be the addition of new emoji’s. It has, however, been well documented over the last 2 years that Valve has been keen to revitalize their ‘review’ system on the platform. And this, if true (and in conjunction with the loyalty scheme), may represent that some big new things are on the way!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!