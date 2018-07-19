Valve Has Said It Will Be Present At Gamescom 2018

Gamescom 2018 represents one of the biggest annual events in terms of game developers. Well, that and E3. The next event is due to start on August 21st in Cologne, Germany. There has, however, been a bit of an interesting development.

Valve has confirmed that it will be attending the event. This isn’t attending as in Gabe Newell is going to wandering around. In a report via DSOGaming, Valve is actually expected to be exhibiting a new game release!

Half-Life 3 Confirmed!

No, Half-Life 3 is NOT confirmed. So before you start typing it in the comment I’ve already beaten you to it! This is, however, rather exciting news. It has, after all, been quite some time since Valve released a game and the news is definitely going to have the rumour mill hard at work speculating as to what the game might be.

We have known for a while that they were looking at getting back into game development. In recent months they even purchased Campo Santo (best known for Firewatch) to effectively kickstart their game development again. We do know that during the purchase they were working on a game called ‘Valley of Gods’ which is not officially a Valve game. Perhaps that’s what they intend to show.

What Do We Think?

The chances are that Valve will use the event to showcase ‘Valley of Gods’, but I think it’s actually more than that. While I don’t think we’ll see any other games announced, this might just be Valve’s way of letting everyone know that they are back in the games making business and have a clear vision for the future.

I could be wrong though. They might just announce Half-Life 3, Left 4 Dead 3 and Dota 3. You know, just to spite me!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!