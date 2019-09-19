Valve Starts Banning Dodgy Dota 2 Accounts for Nearly 20 Years!

Dota 2 is, without a doubt, one of the most popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games around. Having a (largely) free-to-play structure (with, of course, some payment options) despite its age, it still maintains a very high user level on Steam.

With such games, however, often comes those users who try to exploit the rules or, just outright cheat. In a report via Kotaku, however, Valve has recently been handing out the ban-hammer to such accounts and although the suspensions are not permanent, they are for a ridiculously long time!

Valve Issues Dota 2 Ban Wave

Many (of the less scrupulous) players of the game are reportedly logging in to find that they have been suspended from the game. Rather than being for a few days or a couple of months, however, the bans being applied are for anything up to 20 years!

This isn’t just being handed out to cheaters either. If you have an amazingly high disconnection rate, you’re also staring into the barrel of a 20-year ban! A factor confirmed by one user who complained to the forums and was met with the response that it was due to his 60%+ quit rate.

What Do We Think?

Facing (or playing with) cheaters or consistent quitters in a MOBA game can be very frustrating. As such, although these bans seem ridiculously severe, it is largely being met with support from the community.

In fairness, nearly 20 years is plenty of time to reflect on your actions. It will, however, be interesting to see whether any of these accounts see activity again in 2038.

What do you think? Do you play Dota 2? Is the length of these bans fair? – Let us know in the comments!