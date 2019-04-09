Valve Starts Moderating Borderlands Steam Reviews

Steam Begins Moderating Reviews

One of the biggest features of Steam, from the consumers standpoint, is the ability to write a review of the game. This can provide very invaluable information to those considering buying the game as, rather than being directed by the opinion of professions critics, you can hear what the real gamers think about it.

Steam has, however, recently experienced another huge review backlash as Borderlands 3 was confirmed as being an Epic Games Store exclusive. This has caused many players to ‘review bomb’ the existing Borderlands games (available on Steam).

For those of you unfamiliar with the term, it’s basically a community-driven effort to lower a games overall user rating. It often bears little relevance to the opinion on the actual game itself. It’s more a ‘tool’ used to express dissatisfaction. Either at Steam or the developer.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, Valve has decided to finally start addressing this issue. Specifically, by introducing moderators to check review comments. Review bombs may be coming to an end!

First Implementation

The fact that Valve opened the doors to this isn’t exactly new. In fact, they first suggested that they would start this earlier in the year. Following the backlash over Borderlands 3, however, this represents the first time that Valve has actually implemented their ‘countermeasures’.

What this means that any ‘non-relevant’ reviews are now being removed. It’s probably the right decision too.

The point is to obviously stop the review section being a bombsite of negativity. Specifically, where it’s nothing to do with the game itself. In fairness, Valve might have a point here. People may not be happy, but the Steam Review system hardly seems like the right ‘vent’ point for it.

What do you think? Do you think this is the right decision? Will Valve misuse this new policy? Do users have the right to ‘review bomb’? – Let us know in the comments!