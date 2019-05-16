Valve’s Steam Link Now Available on iOS and AppleTV

Good news for those with iOS and AppleTV devices. They can now use Valve‘s Steam Link game streaming software. This comes after a year since Apple rejected Valve’s application, citing ” business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team.”

At that time, Valve argued that the software is not much different to other screen-mirroring software available at the App Store. Apple most likely saw Steam as a competitor for their current push into the gaming space with Apple Arcade.

This application replaces Valve’s previous hardware-based solution and is completely free to use. It allows users to play their Steam library of games on mobile devices or smart TVs. Of course, these have to be connected to a host computer via a Ethernet or via WiFi network. Gamers can even use Steam controllers, and play in 4K resolution.

Where Can I Download The Steam Link App?

AppleTV and iOS users can download the software through the iTunes store or by following this link.

Similarly, Android users can grab it via Google Play, where it has been available since last year. Like the iOS version, Android users can stream their game library into their mobile device from a PC logged in to a Steam account.

