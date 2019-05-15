Valve’s Steam Summer Sale 2019 Supposedly Starts on June 25th

Are Large Steam Sale Events Still Relevant?

The dates for Valve’s next big Steam sale event have been leaked courtesy of Steam Database (via Chinese gaming website SteamCN). It will be taking place just a month from now. So it might be time to curb the game spending habbit in case you can get that game for a much lower price.

🕶 Steam Summer Sale 2019 date leaked as per tradition, it will begin on June 25, 2019 at 10AM PST and will last for two weeks.



via SteamCN and confirmed by multiple sources.#Steam #SteamSummerSale #SteamSale #SteamDealshttps://t.co/hqW4V5S2uE — Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 15, 2019

Then again the last few large events have been somewhat disappointing. In fact, it begs the question of whether these Steam Sale events are even relevant. The biggest game purchase savings I have gotten this year in particular are outside the main events. These large tent pole sales seem to also have the same games on sale year after year.

Still. As an avid gamer, I will be keeping an eye out for some good deals. Especially from those that I have missed. There’s only so much time in a day, and it is impossible to keep up with all new titles.

Which Games Should I Watch Out For?

The sale list is not available yet, but judging by what has been put on discounts for the past few weeks we will likely see these at low prices again. Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Series for example, including their most recent AC: Odyssey has been as low as 63% off. Even though they are still releasing DLC content for it. So we will most likely see this on sale on Steam, along with previous Assassin’s Creed titles.

Since Ubisoft also just announced the next Ghost Recon game, expect the previous Ghost Recon Wildlands to go on sale at a significantly lower price.

Fighting games will be most likely on sale as well since their userbase is dwindling. In particular Street Fighter V and CAPCOM‘s Marvel Games. Although I wouldn’t advise to buy those even if they give it away for free. Instead opt for Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, and Mortal Kombat 11. Since MK11 is still quite new, I won’t expect it to be hugely discounted.

Large sale events are also good for purchasing past DLCs for AAA games. Some can add up to 100+ hours of gameplay like The Witcher 3’s DLCs for example. These are not often advertised but it is worth adding to your Steam Wishlist so you can get a notification once they do. They also rarely go on sale in comparison to the base game.

Be wary of purchasing individual DLCs or confusing DLC packs, which can often cost a lot more than a single season pass.

In the end, its also okay to not purchase anything. If you are like me, you most likely purchased hundreds of other games in your library but have not even installed them yet.

The Summer Sale event starts on June 25, 2019 at 10AM PST and will last for two weeks.