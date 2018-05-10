Vampyr Game Requirements Recommend a Nvidia 1060

Vampyr

In less than 3 weeks we get to try out the brand new Vampire game to hit the shelves. Vampyr (using the traditional spelling because it’s cool) is a London set adventure game where you play (wait for it…) a Vampire. The game mechanics revolve around a plague which has affected the city. You, as a doctor, are trying to find a cure, but given your condition, you are also part of the problem and must feed on its citizens to sustain yourself.

As with any PC release of a game (although Vampyr will also release on consoles) it is traditional to give out some system specifications. A little over a month ago we got the provisional specs, but in an update to the Steam page which you can visit here, these have now been updated and confirmed prior to the official release. These specifications suggest what will specifically be recommended for particular screen resolutions.

The short answer is that things are largely the same, but the recommended graphics card has been upped a smidge if you want to play this in HD resolution and the recommended card is a little surprising.

Specifications!

The full formal specifications are listed below as per your gaming resolution reference.

Minimum System Requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Legacy GPU: GeForce GTX 660)

CPU: Intel Core i3-2130 (3.4 GHz)/AMD FX-4100 (3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

Recommended System Requirements For 1920×1080, 60 FPS, High Preset Gameplay

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GeForce GTX 970

CPU: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

Recommended System Requirements For 2560×1440, 60 FPS, High Preset Gameplay

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

CPU: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

Recommended System Requirements For 4K, 60 FPS, High Preset Gameplay

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

CPU: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

While the minimum specifications seem quite benign, it’s at recommended 1920 x 1080 and above that things get a little eyewatering. With standard HD recommending a Nvidia 1060, that card is no slouch. While the processor and ram requirements remain largely the same, you’ll note that with 2k recommending a Nvidia 1070 and 4K suggesting the mighty 1080ti, if you were hoping to play this at the highest specification, you are definitely going to need the system to back it up.

What do you think? Surprised at the specifications or about what you expected? – Let us know in the comments!