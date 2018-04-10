Vampyr Announce Official PC Release Specifications

Vampyr Receives Official Release PC Specification

It seems strange, but there is a distinct lack of Vampire based video games. One, however, is on the way. Vampyr is a London set vampire game in which you are, surprise surprise, a Vampire. As a doctor freshly turned, you have vowed to save the lives of its citizens, yet must feed upon them to survive.

Yes, I admit, when I put it like that it does sound intriguing.

With the release, shortly due, the developer DONTNOT have officially announced the PC gaming specifications for the release. They have done so via the game official Steam page which you can check out here.

What are the system requirements?

If you are interested in the game, you might now be wondering if you can run it. Well, here are both the minimum and recommended PC specifications.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 (3.4 GHz)/AMD FX-4100 (3.6 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 2 GB, GeForce GTX 660/Radeon R7 370 Storage: 20 GB available space



RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 970/Radeon R9 390 Storage: 20 GB available space



Overall, I think they’re rather pleasant. The recommended might seem to many to be a little high, but in truth, that is the level I think ‘recommended’ is currently at.

When is Vampyr out?

Vampyr is set to release on Steam on June the 5th. With a price of just over £40 for pre-order, this seems a little steep. Particularly when PC games are unusually less expensive than console.

I must admit though, the concept seems very interesting to me and if the execution is as good as the premise, this could be a top release for the summer.

What do you think? Interested in this game? What do you think about the system requirements? – Let us know in the comments!