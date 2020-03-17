Various Mobile Networks Have Gone Down in the UK

If you’re somebody that is semi-glued to your smartphone, then you’re probably one of the first to notice when your network has a problem. If you are having issues, however, don’t think that it’s a problem isolated to solely yourself!

Following reports on tracking website DownDetecter, it seems that many of the UK’s biggest mobile networks are currently experiencing some pretty major problems.

UK Mobile Networks Experience Outtages!

So, which networks have been affected? Well, based on the current list, we can confirm that it (at least) includes the following:

O2

EE

Virgin Media

Tesco Mobile

Vodafone

3 (Three)

BT

giffgaff

Of these, it seems that O2 and giffgaff are the worst affected with them both registering the highest number of confirmed faults. To say that this is isolated, however, is clearly not the case!

What’s the Problem?

With this issue occurring within the last hour, this is pretty hot news and, the short version is, we’re not exactly certain yet as to why so many networks are experiencing problems en masse.

The best we can do for you, however, is to confirm that if you are finding that your smartphone is struggling to make or receive calls, you’re not alone. You’re simply part of what is currently (an unknown) bigger issue!

For the latest news regarding the networks and their status, you can check out the downdetector website via the link here!

What do you think? Have you noticed any problems with your smartphone? – Let us know in the comments!