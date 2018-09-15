Venom Film Gets A PG-13 Rating And Fans Aren’t Happy

The Venom character is certainly one of the more darker characters within the Marvel Universe. The character itself, as I understand it, is an alien creature who came to earth and initially latched onto Spiderman, while Spiderman was able to rid himself of this parasite, Venom still roams the Earth looking for a new host.

Before any Marvel fans correct me, that’s the abridged history.

With a new film on the way, given the characters dark nature, many believed that to be true ‘canon’ the film would have to carry an 18 or R rating. In a report via Polygon though, the film has apparently been watered-down to a PG-13 rating.

Why Is it PG-13?

The news has come as a bigger blow to many fans who were hoping to see something a lot more graphic in terms of the content. There is, however, an explanation for this decision. It is believed that in the future, the studio might be planning to make a Spiderman VS Venom movie. As such, both franchises have to be within a similar ‘audience’ demographic for it to work.

In fairness, it’s a reasonable answer. Despite that though, some will still see this as a betrayal of the content.

#Venom is officially rated PG-13. Hearing from studio sources the reason is so that Venom and Spider-Man can face off at some point down the line. If the movie is R, it’s hard to do that. pic.twitter.com/dBZzgY18k3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 13, 2018

When Is It Out?

Venom will release in cinemas on October 5th. It will, therefore, not be too long before we get to see for ourselves whether they have done the brand any justice or not. Playing Devil’s advocate, the trailer looks pretty decent though. To water him down so much though, for many fans, would be tantamount to mistaking him as part of the DC Universe.

