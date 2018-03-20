Vermintide 2 On PC Has Topped All Sales For Previous Game

Vermintide 2 Sales are well above expectations!

With the lead up to the game, I suspected that Vermintide 2 might be a popular game, but just how popular, I will admit, has even surprised me. Just last week I reported how Vermintide 2 had sold over 500,000 copies in its first week alone. That, for any game, particularly a game that is primarily PC based, is very impressive.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, the sales are even better than anyone expected!

Massive Sales!

The report has found that current sales of Vermintide 2, on PC alone, are greater than all-format sales for the previous game in total. When you take that into consideration, it shows that somehow, Vermintide 2 has really managed to capture the imagination of many PC gamers.

Developer FatShark has said: “Right now, we have outsold, in terms of revenue, the lifetime revenue of the original Vermintide, and on PC only. So it’s been pretty good so far. You never know what you’re going to get when you launch a game. We had high hopes, we enjoyed playing it internally, we knew we had a good game. We didn’t have a huge marketing budget, but we got a lot of support, both from the media, from streamers, and from gamers all over the world. It’s been fantastic for us.”

Why has it been so successful?

I think fans have been crying out for a coop team-based game for quite some time. It has, after all, been nearly 10 years since Left 4 Dead 2 was released. I think fans, upon hearing the comparisons to it with the release of the original Vermintide have decided, almost en-masse, to get onboard with this title and in fairness, if no one else is making them at the moment, that’s Fat Sharks gain.

What do you think? Were you a fan of the original? Did you own it? If not, what made you buy the 2nd? – Let us know in the comments!

