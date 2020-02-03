Vertagear Racing Series PL4500 & RGB Upgrade Kit Review

Having started gaming chair reviews for eTeknix a couple of years ago, I’ve become well versed in their assembly and the moderately more tricky aspect of taking them apart. With this review, however, I had a bit of an added task on my hands. You see, Vertagear didn’t just send us their latest Racing Series PL4500 gaming chair to review. No, no, no! They also sent us both the top and bottom RGB LED upgrade kit for it!

Put simply, this is not your average gaming chair review. This kit takes it to a whole new level!

Vertagear Racing Series PL4500 & RGB Upgrade Kit

So, in terms of a review, it did leave me with something of a conundrum. I did, after all, effectively have 1 gaming chair, but with two RGB kits on top to check out as well. I did, therefore, decide that the best way to proceed would be to take the entire package as a whole. So, in the review below, I’ll assemble the chair, tell you what I think about it as we go along, then attach the RGB kits and tell you what I think about it as a whole. I hope that works for you because it certainly did for me!

So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

Features

Unmatched Design and Comfort Wide design angle offers extra space and extended back support. The heavy-duty frame increases the durability and lifespan of these premium gaming chairs. And the overall sleek design and functionality enhance the gaming experience.

Effortless Single-Person Assembly Our patented “Slide-in” hardware allows for a quick and easy single person assembly. The chair can be assembled in seconds by simply sliding the backrest into the seat. This removes any alignment and hardware complexities for a pain-free, single person process.

Superior Durability We’ve designed a premium gaming chair built to last. The impressive heavy-duty frame supports more weight; high-quality construction extends the gaming chair’s lifespan.

Ultra-Premium High Resiliency Foam Our Ultra Premium High Resiliency Foam boasts a density well above industry standard. While standard High Resilience foam stands up to approximately 2.5lbs per cubic foot, our UPHR foam can withstand 62% more per cubic foot. This prolongs the lifespan of the chair by preventing deformities from long periods of use and gives those who enjoy more bounce in their chairs an experience that is closest to the characteristics of memory foam.



Specifications

For more in-depth details of the Vertagear Racing Series PL4500, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What Does Vertagear Have to Say?