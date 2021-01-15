VESA Confirms DisplayPort 2.0 is Delayed Until Late 2021

Officially speaking, DisplayPort 2.0 was supposed to have already made its debut by now. As with many things technological, however, the Coronavirus pandemic has seen its introduction unfortunately delayed due to a combination of disruption, self-isolation, and unideal work conditions. – Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, VESA has confirmed that presuming everything stays on track, and presuming that things couldn’t possibly get any worse, DisplayPort 2.0 will make its official debut before the end of this year.

DisplayPort 2.0

In announcing the news, VESA has confirmed that initial DisplayPort 2.0 testing will begin between Q1 and Q2 this year and following the confirmation of agreed specifications, hardware products should be available before the end of this year (such as graphics cards and monitors) offering official support and compatibility for this new platform.

Given that this new update will be capable of supporting 80 Gbps, there is clearly a lot of interest in this from both consumers and manufacturers. – Some of the expected specifications include:

Single-display resolutions:

One 16K (15360 x 8460) display @ 60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

One 10K (10240 x 4320) display @ 60Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Dual-display resolutions:

Two 8K (7680 x 4320) displays @ 120Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

Two 4K (3840 x 2160) displays @ 144Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Triple-display resolutions:

Three 10K (10240 x 4320) displays @ 60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

Three 4K (3840 x 2160) displays @ 90Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (no compression)

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that despite the launch of the DisplayPort format, it is still somewhat struggling to entirely displace HDMI as the more preferable consumer choice. – Quite frankly, I have around a dozen HDMI cables dotted around my house whereas I only have 2 DisplayPort cables and one of them is currently plugged into my monitor (so I can read what I’m typing here). Put simply, HDMI is, generally speaking, still a lot more of a convenient format. – Make no bones about it though, DisplayPort 2.0 clearly opens a lot of very interesting doors and we can’t wait to see what it can and will be capable of!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!