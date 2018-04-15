Video Depicts Effects of Nuclear Bomb on Major City

A video depicts effects of a nuclear attack on a major city

At present, I think it’s fairly safe to say that the Wests relations with Russia have not been so low since the 80’s. Fortunately, at that time a complete economic collapse of the Soviet Union stopped things getting worse, but the recent tensions following chemical attacks both in the UK and Syria (not making any comparison of the scale) have the doomsday predictions back on track.

I’m certainly not suggesting that World War 3 is going to happen, but let’s be honest, things are tense at the moment.

In a report via Metro though, a video has been released showing what the potential effects of a nuclear bomb detonation in a major city would be. The short answer is though, it’s not good. You’ll need more than a tin foil hat or to duck and cover to make it.

Simulator

In the video, two simulations are run based on societies preparation and actions before and during an attack. What is clear though is that a nuclear attack on a major city would be a truly horrific event. If the events in Japan taught us nothing, it’s not helped by the fact now that bombs are massively more powerful now. In addition, the world’s capability of launching them on any given target has never been easier.

Let’s hope that it doesn’t come to this, but at least you can now have a better understanding of it. Isn’t that comforting? It’s perhaps though not quite as informative of when a Chinese newspaper published their own nuclear bomb survival guide. If you are interested, you can check that out here.

