Video – Man Catches Strangers Phone Mid Rollercoaster Ride

We have all dropped our smartphone at one point or another and usually, your hopes are that when you pick it up the screen isn’t broken. If you were, however, to lose your phone while on a rollercoaster ride, however, you would be pretty convinced that not only wouldn’t the phone survive the fall but also that you’d likely never even see it again!

Following a video posted online, however, while one man mid-rollercoaster ride didn’t lose his phone, he did amazingly manage to catch one that belonged to a total stranger.

Video Shows Man Catching A Strangers Smartphone Mid Rollercoaster Ride

In the video, which you can watch in full below, the man was riding a rollercoaster enjoying the experience when suddenly something caught his eye. In an amazing stroke of luck, with a little reaching, the smartphone was able to just land neatly in the palm of his hand. Yes, one lucky stranger just got one of the biggest saves of their life!

The official description reads:

I caught a strangers phone in mid air on a roller coaster! I was in Spain at Port Aventura on shambhala ride and saw the person a few rows ahead drop their IPhone X. Long story short I caught it. this roller coaster is moving at over 130kms…was once Europe’s tallest and fastest coaster.. only recently beaten.

What Do We Think?

Put simply, if this hadn’t have been caught on camera, you would not have believed it! Admittedly, now most people are curious as to whether the phone itself was recording the incident. Albeit, sadly, that does not appear to be the case.

It is, however, amazing to watch none the less. We, therefore, have to doth our cap to ‘Sir Sammy 15’ for having won the internet for us today!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!