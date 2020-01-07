ViewSonic Announces its New Elite XG270QG Gaming Monitor

ViewSonic is one of the most reputable names when it comes to gaming-specific monitors. With the launch of their latest ‘Elite’ range, however, they certainly have a lot of new products to tempt you in 2020.

In this instance, we take a focussed look at the XG270QG. A 27″ gaming monitor offering 1ms response, 1440p resolution and a pretty hefty 165Hz refresh rate! Pretty much everything the ‘enthusiastic’ PC owner would want!

ViewSonic Elite XG270QG

While specifically marketed towards the gaming market, the Elite series offers a lot of practical features that would make it a tempting choice for a lot of consumers.

Some of the more notable aspects of this are the ability to really move that monitor where you want it. This isn’t, incidentally, just limited to height. You can also tilt, swivel and even pivot it to a ‘portrait’ position.

Specifications

For further details, you can visit the official ViewSonic XG270QG product page via the link here!

What Does ViewSonic Have To Say?

“From a blazing fast 1ms(GtG) response time to vibrant IPS Nano Color technology. The ELITE XG270QG brings next-gen excitement to reality. By uniting the core principles of our engineering philosophy, gamer-driven innovation and minimalist design. The ELITE XG270QG is equipped to be your next gaming monitor.”

What Else Is Available in the ‘Elite’ Range?

The ViewSonic XG270QG is just one of four new monitors available in what will be the ‘Elite’ range. The entire series of release not featured here will include the following:

XG550 – Q4 2020 Launch Date The 55-inch ELITE XG550 is a 120Hz OLED panel, delivering a highly-responsive, life-like gaming experience, with a .5ms (GtG) response time and UHD (3840×2160) resolution. In-game environments come to life with OLED exceptional contrast and 99%DCI-P3 color support, perfect for next-gen consoles and AAA-title game play. With a narrow-bezel design, and ELITE RGB accent lighting, the XG550 fits into any gaming environment.

ELITE RGB Alliance – Out Now! With the launch of the new XG27 series and XG270QC, ELITE RGB can be synced with two main partners, Razer and Thermaltake. Razer Chroma and Thermaltake TT RGB Plus link up with ELITE RGB via the ELITE Display controller software, allowing gamers to sync their gaming peripherals with ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors. Utilizing Razer’s Chroma Workshop and Thermaltake’s advanced RGB software allows gamers to completely control their RGB environment, providing the ultimate immersive gaming experience.

ELITE Ally – Out Now! The ELITE Ally peripheral is a USB-connected touch-screen device that allows gamers to quickly access on-screen display settings, such as game modes, adaptive sync, HDR, brightness, contrast, RGB lighting and more. Users can fine-tune their gaming experience without touching the monitor or opening their ELITE display controller software. Currently, the ELITE Ally peripheral is only compatible with select ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors.



You can learn more about these designs via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While it might’ve been tempting to lead with the 55-inch ELITE XG550, with it not set to launch until late 2020, we think that the ViewSonic XG270QG is the upcoming design of most interest.

With the features included, it is without a doubt a very impressive design on paper. In addition, it’s also probably one of the most appealing to the vast majority of gamers out there. I know that out of the four, it’s the one that I’d probably be most tempted to get!

With it set to launch in March 2020, we expect this to be a very popular choice with consumers throughout the year!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new monitor? If so, what do you think to these new designs from ViewSonic? – Let us know in the comments!