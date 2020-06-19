ViewSonic Introduces A New Portable Monitor Range

ViewSonic, a leading global provider of display solution products, has introduced new portable monitors into its family of award-winning displays. Designed to boost productivity for those on-the-go, the TD1655 and VG1655 can be paired with laptops and tablets, so users can be more efficient with the additional screen space. Whether a remote worker needing to share content or business travelers needing a supplemental display, the ViewSonic portable monitors allow users to see more and do more for better output.

ViewSonic TD1655/VG1655

The ViewSonic TD1655 is a 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen display. It delivers a smooth and natural writing experience and streamlined navigation. The VG1655 features an anti-glare screen to deliver a vivid viewing experience. Both portable monitors come with two USB Type-C ports, so users can quickly enable transmission of video, audio, and data, while also delivering up to 60 W of two-way power.

Specifications

TD1655 Portable Touch Display

15.6-inch portable capacitive touch monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

10-point projective capacitive touchscreen for smooth and natural writing experience (stylus included)

3-sided bezel-less design

Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way charging and mini-HDMI

Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 1.8 pounds

Available: July 2020 with an estimated street price of $239.00

VG1655 Portable Monitor

15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 1.8 pounds

Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way charging and mini-HDMI

Built in kickstand to support portrait and landscape orientation

Display cover included

Available: July 2020 with an estimated street price of $179.00

What Do We Think?

Based on the price point, these new releases could well represent some of the best value for money designs currently available in the portable display market. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official ViewSonic website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these new portable monitors? – Let us know in the comments!