ViewSonic Launches Masses of New Monitors

ViewSonic, a leading global provider of display solutions, showcases its latest display solutions ranging from monitors for gaming and work-from-home environments to projectors for entertainment and portability. Packed with the latest technology features for functionality and designed for multiple applications, these ViewSonic display solutions deliver performance that remains uncompromised.

ViewSonic will introduce its line of new display solutions, including the company’s first 8K ColorPro monitor with Adobe RGB and color-sensor and -blind modes; new ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors including a 32-inch, 4K, HDMI 2.1 monitor with FreeSync for next-generation PC/console gaming; a value-rich 4K projector for astounding entertainment and casual gaming experiences, and an upgraded LED-based, 1080p portable projector with smart connectivity.

ViewSonic Monitors

During CES 2021, ViewSonic has confirmed the launch of a wide new range of monitors so suit all budgets and lifestyles. The models announced at the event include:

ColorPro Monitors

VP3286-8K

32-inch monitor with native 8K (7680×4320) resolution

Adobe RGB 99%* for a wide color gamut coverage

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $4,999.99

VP3286-4K

32-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

Adobe RGB 100%* for the widest color gamut coverage

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $1,999.99

VP2786-4K

27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

Adobe RGB 100% for the widest color gamut coverage

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $999.99

VP2776-4K

27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $899.99

VP2776-2K

27-inch monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution

100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema

Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition

Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort and a USB hub

Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $499.99

ELITE Gaming Monitors

XG320U

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology

144Hz refresh rate at 4K via single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99%*** color coverage; Brightness of 600 cd/m2

1ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP (MPRT) technology

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: Summer 2021

XG320Q

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution

165Hz refresh rate

G-SYNC Compatible

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage

1ms response time with PureXP (MPRT) technology

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: Summer 2021

XG321UG

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution

Absolute control 144Hz refresh rate

G-SYNC Ultimate with NVIDIA Reflex

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 1400 cd/m 2

Mini-LED backlights with 1,152 zones for high luminance and deep darks

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: Summer 2021

XG271QG

27-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution

240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time

G-SYNC with NVIDIA Reflex

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Adobe 99%*** color coverage

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: April 2021

XG2431

24-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time

AMD FreeSync Premium technology

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: March 2021

Monitors [Work from Home/Portable]

VG2440V

24-inch video conferencing monitor with built-in webcam; native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

Full HD camera/webcam with adjustable tilt; physical shutter for privacy

Omni-directional microphone and dual 2 W stereo speakers

Connectivity includes: VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB A/B and Audio-Out

Available: January 2021 for an estimated street price of $219.99

VA3456-MHDJ

34-inch ultra-wide multimedia monitor with native WQHD (3440×1440) resolution

21:9 aspect ratio and frameless design provides extra screen space for more content

AMD FreeSync technology and can decode HDR10 video signals

Bright at 420 cd/m2; Features “Game,” “Movie,” “Web,” “Text” and “Mono” presets for optimized viewing

Connectivity includes: HDMI, DisplayPort, and Audio-Out

Available: Feb. 2021 for an estimated street price of $349.99

TD1655

15.6-inch portable capacitive touch monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

10-point projective capacitive touchscreen for smooth and natural writing experience (stylus included)

3-sided bezel-less design

Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI

Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds

Available: Now with an estimated street price of $239.00

VG1655

15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds

Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI

Built in kickstand to support portrait and landscape orientation

Display cover included

Available: Now with an estimated street price of $179.00

Projectors

PX701-4K

Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness

240Hz and 5ms response time [at 1080p resolution]

Easy installation features include warping, automatic vertical, manual horizontal/vertical keystone and four-corner adjustment

Features the latest DLP XPR chipset from Texas Instruments for HDR/HLG content support

Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, USB 2.0, Audio-Out and RS232

Up to 20,000 hours of lamp life

Available: January 2021 with an estimated street price of $899.99

PX748-4K

Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness

Direct big screen streaming with a single USB Type-C connector

Installation friendly with 1.3x zoom, warping, automatic vertical keystone and four-corner adjustment features

Home automation ready with LAN control and 12V trigger options

5ms ultra-fast input lag at 240Hz refresh rate [at 1080p resolution]

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0/HDCP1.4, USB Type-C and Audio-Out

Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of $999.99

M2e

LED-based projector with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

Easy set-up and use with single cable, USB Type-C connector and advanced instant auto focus and auto V keystone

125% Rec.709 color space for amazing image quality and proprietary Cinema SuperColor+ technology

Built-in Harman Kardon speakers; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for flexible connectivity

2.2 pounds for portability

Connectors include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, MicroSD and Audio-out

Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of $549.99

