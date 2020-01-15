Viewsonic Make a Triumphant Return to Gaming Monitors

ViewSonic, they haven’t been on my radar for many years now, that’s for sure. However, I suspect all of that is about to change! If you’re in your 30’s like me, then it’s likely you’ve owned a ViewSonic monitor back in the day. They used to be a huge name, but when PC gaming monitors began to dominate, they seemed to fade away. Well, they’re back with a hell of a range now.

First up, we have their 55″ OLED gaming display. Like any good OLED, it’s rocking an LG panel, so the picture quality is pretty remarkable. The Elite XG550 features a 120Hz refresh rate and a blazing fast 0.5ms GtG response time. It’ll deliver a whopping 99% of the DCI-P3 colour range too. If you want a really big monitor, this is the one to keep an eye on.

Then we have their XG270, a 240Hz G-Sync compatible monitor. With ViewSonic ELITE, you get the benefits of their partnership with Blur Busters and the PureXP specialised strobe backlight technology. The end result is ultra-smooth motion and a 0.6 ms MPRT. It’ll also be available with a 1500R curvature model, rocking a 2560 x 1440 display, and 550 cd/m2 luminance @ 90% DCI-P3 and 165 Hz refresh rate. It’ll work with G-Sync and comes with FreeSync Premium Pro as standard.

What really elevates their new ELITE monitors for us, however, is their more mature approach to serious gaming. Yes, they have all the bells and whistles, but the monitors just look more mature and professional. I myself have my gaming PC in my living room, so a glitzy monitor would look out of place. You still get RGB, you still get a headset holder and mount bungee and all kinds of cool stuff built-in, but it’s not all immediately apparent. It’d look just at home in the office as it would a gaming event.

Honestly, we can’t wait to get these in for review. We had a good play on them at CES 2020, and were very much impressed by what they had to offer. Talking to their team, it’s clear that ViewSonic are out to make their name again, and with monitors this good, that shouldn’t take very long at all.

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.