Vinyl has Outsold CDs for the First Time Since 1986

It’s not exactly a secret that over the last 5-10 years, traditional vinyl records have been making a pretty huge comeback. Late last year, however, there were indications that the resurgence was so significant that it was genuinely reaching the possibility of exceeding CD sales. Well, following an official report by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) it is now official. – For the first half of 2020, vinyl record music sales have been greater than CDs.

Why is this so significant though? Well, in terms of physical music sales, it’s something that has not been seen since 1986!

Vinyl Records

While the increase in popularity for the vinyl music medium has certainly helped push these sales (technically making it the best selling physical medium), it is hard to argue that the COVID-19 situation hasn’t played a huge role in this news. For example, in the January-June 2020 period, CD sales dropped by nearly 50% which has undoubtedly been due to the fact that people haven’t been able to shop (on the high street) anywhere near as much.

While streaming has dominated the music industry (accounting for around 85% of all music sales so far this year), it does put things into further perspective when you consider that vinyl still only holds 4%, but even so, that was enough to beat CDs.

What Do We Think?

As we ever move towards an era where physical media becomes less significant (or prominent), it’s not surprising to see that popularity in vinyl records has grown. Not only from the novelty factor of it being retro-technology but also from the point of view that the albums are, in many opinions, genuine pieces of art.

I myself have a pretty decent vinyl album collection and although I don’t play them often, I do still, every now and then, treat myself to a new addition. As such, despite spending practically 30 years in the doldrums, vinyl is official back and, perhaps in the grand of things, will be more permanent and long-lasting than CDs. Who would’ve thought that in the 90s?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!