Viotek Launches GFI27QXA IPS 4K UHD 144Hz Monitor

Viotek, a provider of gaming peripherals and other consumer electronics, has announced the launch of their latest GFI27QXA, 27-inch, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 144Hz HDR-Ready monitor. Designed for Gamers and Professionals alike, the GFI27QXA delivers the Ultimate 4K color-rich IPS panel experience.

Viotek GFI27QXA IPS 4K UHD 144Hz Monitor

In announcing the launch, Viotek is keen to emphasize that when compared to alternative products, theirs offers a massive array of features that take premium displays to a whole new level!

“Viotek is excited to strengthen our ever-growing product line up of performance monitors with the new GFI27QXA. Offering the latest in cutting-edge 4K technologies this 27” not only will meet the needs of even the most demanding of users but will exceed them.” said Brett Barbour, Vice President at Viotek.“ As always we here at Viotek strive to not only bring high-performance gaming products to market but make them accessible to a wider audience.”

Features

BEAUTIFUL 4K 144Hz MONITOR — Experience incredible detail in every pixel. Smooth, cinema-quality video. Zero dropped frames. Lifelike color accuracy. HDR-ready contrast. Perfect for gaming, watching movies or teleconference with style.

HYPERFAST PLAY — It’s a 4k monitor built for gaming, thanks to a 144Hz monitor refresh rate* and a rapid-fire 1ms GTG overdrive response time. With dual DP 1.4 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports, you can enjoy ultra-high resolution at some of the fastest speeds possible*.

GAMER-CENTRIC BOOST — Game without distraction. The “focus shield” blocks glare, adds privacy, helps you focus on the game. Other tools to enhance your gameplay incl. AMD FreeSync for buttery-smooth motion and GAMEPLUS crosshairs for direct hits, every time.

TRULY ERGONOMIC STAND — Need your UHD monitor higher? You got it! Want it in portrait mode instead of landscape? Done! Our fully adjustable monitor stand lets you pivot, swivel, tilt and raise to find your optimal viewing angle.

BEST-IN-CLASS SUPPORT – We don’t play with dead pixels — neither will you! New Viotek PC gaming monitors are protected by our Zero-Tolerance Dead Pixel Policy and 3-Year Limited Warranty, fully backed by a U.S. company.

Dimensions

Where Can I Learn More?

In addition to an impressive features list, Viotek is backed by one of the industry’s most comprehensive 3-Years Limited Warranty, which includes a Zero-Tolerance Dead Pixel Policy and U.S. based Technical Support available via e-mail, phone or live chat.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this monitor release, you can check out the official Viotek product website via the link here!

