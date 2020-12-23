Viper Gaming Steel RGB DDR4 Memory Review

When it comes to high-performance gaming memory, Patriot are one of the most respected brands on the market. Their latest memory kit falls under their more high-end and gaming focused brand, Viper Gaming, which basically means this is one of their best memory kits for the enthusiast market. That means it needs to deliver exceptional performance to live up to its name.

Viper Gaming Steel RGB DDR4

There’s no shortage of truly amazing memory kits these days. Actually, you have to look pretty damn hard to find a bad memory kit, at least from all the established brands. That being said, the latest kit from Viper Gaming offers up higher than average speeds, running at 3600 MHz, have taller heatsinks to allow for better performance and perhaps even some overclocking headroom, and they’re packed with RGB for some added visual thrills. They’re also ready to rock on either the latest Intel or AMD platforms too, which is always a bonus.

Features

Capacity: 32GB (2 x 16GB) 3600MHz DDR4 Kit

Compatibility: Tested across the latest Intel and AMD platforms for reliably fast performance

Feature Overclock: XMP 2.0 Support for Automatic Overclocking

RGB: Compatible with ASUS Aura Sync/ASROCK POLYCHROME SYNC/MSI Mystic Light/Gigabyte RGB Fusion motherboard apps to add striking customization to your PC

Edition: Black head shield sides with golden Viper logo & Lightbar on top

What Viper Gaming Had to Say