Viper Gaming Steel RGB DDR4 Memory Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
When it comes to high-performance gaming memory, Patriot are one of the most respected brands on the market. Their latest memory kit falls under their more high-end and gaming focused brand, Viper Gaming, which basically means this is one of their best memory kits for the enthusiast market. That means it needs to deliver exceptional performance to live up to its name.
Viper Gaming Steel RGB DDR4
There’s no shortage of truly amazing memory kits these days. Actually, you have to look pretty damn hard to find a bad memory kit, at least from all the established brands. That being said, the latest kit from Viper Gaming offers up higher than average speeds, running at 3600 MHz, have taller heatsinks to allow for better performance and perhaps even some overclocking headroom, and they’re packed with RGB for some added visual thrills. They’re also ready to rock on either the latest Intel or AMD platforms too, which is always a bonus.
Features
- Capacity: 32GB (2 x 16GB) 3600MHz DDR4 Kit
- Compatibility: Tested across the latest Intel and AMD platforms for reliably fast performance
- Feature Overclock: XMP 2.0 Support for Automatic Overclocking
- RGB: Compatible with ASUS Aura Sync/ASROCK POLYCHROME SYNC/MSI Mystic Light/Gigabyte RGB Fusion motherboard apps to add striking customization to your PC
- Edition: Black head shield sides with golden Viper logo & Lightbar on top
What Viper Gaming Had to Say
“Our Viper Steel RGB DDR4 memory is designed for extreme performances and paired with stunningly customizable RGB illumination to fit your overall PC setup flawlessly. The Viper Steel RGB is created with a custom designed high-performance aluminium heat shield for a luminous sleek presence matching any system. Secure solid steel performance even when using the most demanding applications. The Viper Steel RGB’s aluminium heat shield provides supreme heat dissipation to maintain amazing performance. Built for the latest Intel® and AMD™ platforms, the Viper Steel RGB series provides the perfect performance combined with fierce radiating LED lights. Comes equipped with XMP 2.0 support for automatic overclocking settings for the optimal performance and stability. Compatibility with lead motherboard partners’ RGB sync applications make this memory easy to customize to your personalized profiles for any occasion. Tested for quality assurance, the Viper Steel RGB series is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.” – Viper Gaming