Viper Gaming V380 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset Review
Peter Donnell / 9 hours ago
Patriot may be best known for its high-end storage and memory products. However, in recent years they’ve really grown into the gaming market. Their gaming division, Viper Gaming, continues to deliver great peripherals and accessories, while still being really competitive on price. They look set to do it again too, as their new Viper Gaming V380 comes with plenty of premium features, but for a very reasonable price.
Viper Gaming V380
The Viper Gaming V380 certainly comes well equipped. It features slightly larger drivers than most, with their Hi-Fi 53mm modules, which operate at 20Hz – 20kHz. Everything is USB powered, allowing you to use the built-in USB soundcard and amp, as well as the virtual 7.1 surround processing, built-in RGB lighting, and amazingly, an ENC microphone. It seems then, that the Viper Gaming V380 has a little bit of everything!
Features
- Ergonomic closed-ear design for passive noise cancellation
- 7.1 Virtual surround sound
- Hi-Fi 53mm Neodymium Drivers
- USB Interface
- Durable braided 2.1 m cable
- Convenient on-ear sound controls
- Full-spectrum RGB illumination
- Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz
- Impedance: 64Ω at 1kHz
- Sensitivity: 106 + 3dB at 1kHz
- Detachable Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Microphone
- Frequency Response: 100Hz-10kHz
- Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR): 60 dB
- Sensitivity : -42±3dB
- Pick-up pattern: Omnidirectional
- Viper Software
What Does Patriot Viper Have to Say?
“Patriot Viper Gaming’s V380 7.1 virtual surround sound gaming headset is engineered for better comfort and functionality all around with a 53mm driver, hinged over-sized ear cups, protein-leather headband, and full-spectrum RGB that’s customizable through the Viper Software to match your set up. Game stress-free without worrying about your teammates background noise as the V380 features an omnidirectional, detachable, noise-cancelling microphone. Take in-game communication and sound cues to the next level with crystal clear audio and
zero feedback.
Be in the game longer when comfort and quality are combined with optimal functionality. Backed by a two-year warranty, the V380 headset is compatible with nearly every Windows® operating system, including Windows® 10, or higher.”