Viper Gaming V380 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset Review

Patriot may be best known for its high-end storage and memory products. However, in recent years they’ve really grown into the gaming market. Their gaming division, Viper Gaming, continues to deliver great peripherals and accessories, while still being really competitive on price. They look set to do it again too, as their new Viper Gaming V380 comes with plenty of premium features, but for a very reasonable price.

Viper Gaming V380

The Viper Gaming V380 certainly comes well equipped. It features slightly larger drivers than most, with their Hi-Fi 53mm modules, which operate at 20Hz – 20kHz. Everything is USB powered, allowing you to use the built-in USB soundcard and amp, as well as the virtual 7.1 surround processing, built-in RGB lighting, and amazingly, an ENC microphone. It seems then, that the Viper Gaming V380 has a little bit of everything!

Features

Ergonomic closed-ear design for passive noise cancellation

7.1 Virtual surround sound

Hi-Fi 53mm Neodymium Drivers

USB Interface

Durable braided 2.1 m cable

Convenient on-ear sound controls

Full-spectrum RGB illumination

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Impedance: 64Ω at 1kHz

Sensitivity: 106 + 3dB at 1kHz

Detachable Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Microphone

Frequency Response: 100Hz-10kHz

Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR): 60 dB

Sensitivity : -42±3dB

Pick-up pattern: Omnidirectional

Viper Software

What Does Patriot Viper Have to Say?