Viper Gaming V765 Mechanical Keyboard Review

Picking a mechanical keyboard can seem quite tricky these days, as there are so many on the market. However, time and time again, Patriots gaming division “Viper Gaming” has proven they can compete with the best. Plus, more often than not, they can do it are a more competitive price point too. The Viper Gaming V765 comes pretty well equipped too. You’ll find the latest Kailh Box Switches which are much more stable than their older design. Plus, throw in RGB lighting, an aluminium chassis, multimedia controls and so much more.

Viper Gaming V765 Mechanical Keyboard

Thanks to their built-in lighting engine, you can store lighting effects and profiles directly on the keyboard. Of course, with the downloadable software, you’ll also find full per-key RGB customisation. This will also allow you to adjust macros and key configurations.

Another welcome bonus is that due to their “Box” design, the Kailh mechanical switches featured here are IP56 rated. If you carelessly smoke and drink at your desk, this could be a real keyboard saver.

Features

FULL SPECTRUM RGB: offering crystal clear uniform lighting that is vividly lit to bring a modern ambience to your setup and is fully customizable from 16.8 million stunning colours with Viper software.

DEDICATED MULTIMEDIA KEYS: allow users to easily access volume/mute controls with a simple scroll anytime.

KAILH BOX SWITCH: with an impressive IP56 rating, the V765’s crisp, tactile clickiness, and elite-crafted white Kailh white box switches, provide the ultimate protection from dust and moisture. Fast mechanical keys with precise actuation, audible click sound, and tactile bump feedback.

REMOVABLE MAGNETIC PALM REST: optimized for maximum support and comfort for your intense gaming marathons.

N-KEY & ANTI-GHOSTING: The Viper V765 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard features accurate N-key rollover with 100% anti-ghosting for its conventional 104-keys to ensure the most accurate simultaneous key taps.

What Viper Gaming Had to Say