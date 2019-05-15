Viper V550 Optical Ambi Gaming Mouse Mouse Review NDA 15th

Viper V550

At the start of 2019, we stopped by the Patriot Viper suite at CES 2019. When we were there, they had their upcoming gaming mice, including the Viper V550. After a few months wait, it’s finally here in the eTeknix office, and we can’t wait to put it through its paces! It comes with their more modern and grown-up design vs their previous rather over the top gamer designs of the previous models. Furthermore, it not features an ambidextrous design, improved RGB lighting effects, a new optical sensor and much more. Plus, with Viper constantly proving they can deliver great peripherals are market-beating prices, it seems we’re off to a strong start here.

Features

Pixart 5000 DPI Optical Sensor

10,000 DPI boost mode (via software)

Full Spectrum RGB

Eight Fully Programmable Buttons

1.8m Braided USB Cable

2 Year Limited Warranty

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Viper Had to Say

Be prepared at your next LAN party! Viper Gaming has you covered with our first ambidextrous RGB gaming mouse! The V550 is built ergonomically with versatility and comfortability in mind. Assembled with PixArt’s 3325 optical sensor, and an adjustable DPI of 5,000, giving you the agility and boost you need while strategizing through the most extreme games. Easily adjust DPI settings of up to 10,000 DPI with the Viper Software. Giving you the flexibility to link various game settings to 8 individually programmable buttons, you can now dominate any match with a

breeze. Spice up your setup with the V550’s full RGB spectrum lighting customization to match countless colour themes. With a max IPS of 100 and polling rate of 1,000Hz, Viper’s V550 sensor is suitable for fast, point-and-click style aiming in addition to real-time tracking. The Viper V550 ambidextrous mouse stays incredibly comfortable during those long, fierce gaming sessions to keep your performance high and your experience pain-free. Perfectly compatible with all up to date operating systems and backed by a two-year warranty, the V550 can bring any gaming session to life. Boost your setup and immerse yourself into the game at your next LAN party!

What’s in the Box?

Not a lot actually, although it was very nicely packaged as you can see above. It comes hard-wired with a 1.8m braided USB cable and a quick start guide. Of course, that’s all we really need, so let’s dive in for a closer look at what is on offer.