Virgin Media Increasing Broadband Speed to 500Mbps by May

Even Faster UK Broadband Coming

Good news for Virgin Media broadband subscribers in the UK. According to the company, the maximum speed available to its broadband customers is about to rise to 500Mbps by May, if not April at the earliest. The news is actually tucked away inside their preliminary Q4 2018 report, as part of their highlights.

Right now, the company claims it delivers an average speed of 362Mbps to its customers. Which is plenty fast, but an additional 150+Mbps is definitely great news. Especially with increasing 4K UHD streaming content. It is also considerably faster than their rivals, and are about to increase that gap further according to Virgin Media.

The current most affordable Broadband-only package from the company is £35 with a 12-month contract. This provides 54Mbps download with 3Mbps upload. The fastest package is the VIVID 350 which has a 362Mbps download speed with 21Mbps upload speed for £50 a month with a 12-month contract.



Is Virgin Media Increasing Broadband Prices?

The obvious follow up question whenever performance upgrade increases, is whether price will go up as well. According to the Daily Express, the firm does intend to increase per-month price for broadband alone. Although they did say that the entire platform is getting a speed boost upgrade.

There are no firm dates available for when the actual speed upgrades kick in other than spring 2019.