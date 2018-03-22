Vivaldi Web Browser Adds DuckDuckGo Search Engine

Vivaldi Adds DuckDuckGo

As far as web browsers go, Vivaldi is not particularly mainstream. Similar to others such as Opera though, it does have a small, but growing fanbase. Given the way in which Internet Explorer (or Edge, it’s the same thing) or Chrome can gobble your resources people have been turning to more lightweight alternatives for their browsing.

With recent revelations over the security of your activity online, Vivaldi has taken the unexpected step of making the popular privacy orientated search engine DuckDuckGo as the inbuilt and default search engine.

DuckDuckGo

Those of you brave enough to traverse the deep web will likely be familiar with this browser. It is highly popular for searches in which you wish to keep your identity reasonably secure. It is not of course perfect, but as an alternative search engine, it has shot up from nowhere to quickly find a loyal fanbase of users.

The default addition to Vivaldi, therefore, might be all that some people needed to finally make the switch to an alternative browser. Admittedly, I consider myself part of that camp. I have used Chrome now for many years and while I like it, I don’t necessarily like how much of my RAM it likes to eat. While having tried some alternatives (Firefox and god help me, Edge) I always keep coming back to Chrome. With this news, it might be just enough to tempt me into the switch.

How good is Vivaldi?

It’s been a while since I tried it, but it’s a very solid browser, but perhaps more suited to those who prefer a more ‘technical’ outlook on web pages. I’m not saying that it’s beyond the remit of regular users, but you might find a few features and buttons on display that you are either completely ignorant of what they do or, in most cases, would never have a need for them.

If you are interested, Vivaldi can be downloaded at the following link.

What do you think? Have you ever used Vivaldi? Do you like the inclusion of DuckDuckGo? In addition, will this make you consider switching? – Let us know in the comments!

