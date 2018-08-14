VIZ Media Announced One Punch Man Season 2 Release Date

One Punch Man Season 2 Release Date

In terms of modern (or more accurately modern and currently running) anime series, One Punch Man is definitely near the top of the list. Despite it originally being released in 2015, we’ve had to wait quite a long time for the second season. So long, in fact, that many were starting to worry whether we would see it at all!

Following a Twitter post from VIZ Media though, the 2nd series has been confirmed with a release date for April 2019!

What Is It About?

One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama. A normal guy who wanted to be a super hero, so much so that he trained every day even to the point that he sent himself bald. Having achieved his goal though, he just has one problem, he’s overpowered. He can literally defeat any enemy with just one punch.

The story was meant to act as an anathema to the recent ‘superhero craze’. Put simply, the protagonist here is so overpowered he finds more to worry about in his shopping than he does in a fight.

Announcement: The most powerful hero returns! One-Punch Man Season 2 comes April 2019. pic.twitter.com/ZwrCljO7vU — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 12, 2018

When Is It Out?

Season 2 of One Punch Man will start airing in April 2019. We might, of course, have to wait for a little before the English dub lands, but it’s all still good news if you don’t mind subtitles.

At present we don’t have an exact release date, but like many, I’m looking forward to seeing the next adventures of my favourite bald superhero. If you haven’t watched it yet, the complete first season is available in full on Netflix.

At this point though, I should like to confirm that being bald and buff is purely coincidental. I’m proof of that!

What do you think? Glad to see season 2’s on the way? – Let us know in the comments!