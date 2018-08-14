VIZ Media Announced One Punch Man Season 2 Release Date

/ 17 mins ago

one punch man

One Punch Man Season 2 Release Date

In terms of modern (or more accurately modern and currently running) anime series, One Punch Man is definitely near the top of the list. Despite it originally being released in 2015, we’ve had to wait quite a long time for the second season. So long, in fact, that many were starting to worry whether we would see it at all!

Following a Twitter post from VIZ Media though, the 2nd series has been confirmed with a release date for April 2019!

What Is It About?

One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama. A normal guy who wanted to be a super hero, so much so that he trained every day even to the point that he sent himself bald. Having achieved his goal though, he just has one problem, he’s overpowered. He can literally defeat any enemy with just one punch.

The story was meant to act as an anathema to the recent ‘superhero craze’. Put simply, the protagonist here is so overpowered he finds more to worry about in his shopping than he does in a fight.

When Is It Out?

Season 2 of One Punch Man will start airing in April 2019. We might, of course, have to wait for a little before the English dub lands, but it’s all still good news if you don’t mind subtitles.

At present we don’t have an exact release date, but like many, I’m looking forward to seeing the next adventures of my favourite bald superhero. If you haven’t watched it yet, the complete first season is available in full on Netflix.

At this point though, I should like to confirm that being bald and buff is purely coincidental. I’m proof of that!

What do you think? Glad to see season 2’s on the way? – Let us know in the comments!

one punch man

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja