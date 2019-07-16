VPN and Torrents: What Do They Have in Common?

The Internet is the boundless source of knowledge and data. For every person, there is no question or need which cannot be solved due to the global network. It is the main benefit of the Internet. However, using it, people “leave marks” of their online activity, as well as leave personal data and information which can be used for diverse purposes, is not constantly decent.

VPN and Torrents

With the aim of information exchange, torrents are widely used. Although providers are trying to limit access to these resources, one may discover the benefits of the most reliable and popular services to choose which of them to use.

What Do They Have in Common?

During files’ exchanging the BitTorrent protocol is used. It enables a centralized data transfer, however, it does not ensure confidentiality. A user who downloads or distributes data opens his or her IP address to all the users who participate in this process. Thus, the threat that these data will be used by swindlers is always high.

How VPN Works for Torrenting?

Due to using a service of a virtual private network, there is the feasibility to get admittance to those torrent resources which have been previously blocked by a provider. The connection to a tracker is carried out through one of the servers which are possessed by a VPN service. These servers are generally located in different countries. Quite often, a user can select a server so that to get connected to a necessary tracker. Besides, it is recommended to choose a service which has got as many servers as possible so that the speed is not decreased due to a server overload. The IP address of a user is replaced with an IP address of a chosen server, thus, a website which is visited cannot trace a user by his or her IP address. The traffic is encrypted. Contingent on a chosen service, the encryption protocol can vary. Although to decipher these data, too many efforts would be required. The users take advantage of the boundless Internet, however, online activities can be limited by providers which limit access to certain resources or forbid BitTorrent protocol making it impossible for users to download a torrent file. VPN eliminates this obstacle, and users choose themselves resources to visit and data to download. Using a VPN, a user may notice a decrease in speed. It is quite reasonable with the view of the functions provided by a service. It is a choice to be made – does it worth sacrificing speed to protect personal data and activity on the web?

VPN is a Solution

The Internet has opened new possibilities along with new types of threats and cybercrimes. Unfortunately, a user cannot avoid using public WiFi or may face the problem of prohibited access to a required resource. Thus, VPN is a solution. Using it for torrenting, a person protects personal data and avoids possible troubles. In the world of smart technologies, a user shall remain smart and stay always on alert.