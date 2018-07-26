Vulcan Earphones Might Be The Perfect Star Trek Accessory

Fans of Star Trek, generally speaking, don’t struggle to find accessories based on the series. Be it your own personal Tricorder or a Tribble, there isn’t much you can’t buy. For the ultimate Trekkie though, a set of earphones have been released which is definitely going to grab some attention.

A company has started selling a set of headphones which are set to perfectly mimic Vulcan ears when you put them on.

Shut Up And Take My Gold Pressed Latinum!

The headphones are designed to operate either with a cable connection or wirelessly. Despite the clear novelty factor, it does appear in the specification that these are actually some legitimately decent earphones. While we haven’t tried them out, I must admit that we’d love to give them a go.

Product Specification

Star Trek Wireless Vulcan Earbuds

Officially-licensed Star Trek: The Original Series merchandise

In-line microphone and one-click button to answer/end calls, adjust volume, and control music

Includes silicone eartips in 3 sizes Pantone color-matched to Spock’s original Vulcan skin tone makeup

Compatible with devices running Bluetooth 4.0® + EDR

Speaker Impedance: Φ 10mm 32

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

Output Power: 40mW

Wireless Range: 32 ft.

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 80dB

Imported

Batteries: 3.7V/90mAh (rechargeable via USB cable, included)

Standby Time: 180 hours

Charging Time: 2 hours

Dimensions: 4″ tall x 2 1/4″ wide “ears” + 2 ft. cable between ears + 1 ft. long charging cable

Weight: just over an ounce for the ears and cable Includes earphones, 3 sets of silicone eartips, and USB to micro-USB charging cable

Ages 4+

WARNING – SMALL PARTS – Not intended for children under 3 years of age.

Where Can I Get These?

These headphones can be purchased directly from the ThinkGeek website. You can find the link for them here!

All you need is the money and the courage to wear these out in public. Either way, Live Long and Prosper!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Star Trek? Thinking of buying these earphones? – Let us know in the comments!