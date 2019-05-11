Wachowskis Rumoured to be Working on New Matrix Film

The Matrix Reboot?

It might seem hard to believe, but it’s now been over 15 years since the last official Matrix film was released. Admittedly, some felt that the franchise lost a lot of its buzz after the first film with the formula largely being repeated for success. I daresay though that many of you wouldn’t grumble if a new movie was on the way.

Well, it might be happening as in a report via The Verge, the director of John Wick 3 (which also stars Keanu Reeves) has said that the Wachowskis are currently working on a brand new ‘The Matrix’ film.

A New Film?

John Wick: Chapter 3 director Chad Stahelski has said in an interview:

I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved, and if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.

Sequel – Prequel – Or Something New?

Now, to pour a little cold water over the announcement, a representative of Stahelski has since said that his comments have been somewhat misinterpreted. Specifically, that he was talking ‘metaphorically’. To me, however, this just sounds like damage control for ‘what did you say that for?!’

A new film from the universe, however, would be more than a little interesting. What form it will take (and who will be in it), however, is clearly open at this stage.

What do you think? Would you like to see a new film from the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!

