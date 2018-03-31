TellTale Announced Final Walking Dead Season

TellTale announce the final season of the Walking Dead game

For TellTale, the Walking Dead gaming series put them on the map. The Wolf Among Us certainly helped too, but nothing has come close to replicating the success since. In announcing the ‘Final Season’, TellTale Games have revealed than Clementine’s story will finally be concluded.

Personally, I don’t like the sound of that. At least, not for the future of Clem.

Coming back to where it started

Clementine has been one of those untouchable characters in the series. Having met her in the first game, the relationship between her and Lee was something not often seen in games. Admittedly, they went off on a few tangents dealing with other characters and for a while, Clem was off the radar, but in the last game, she was back and back as a bit of a bad ass. Lee clearly taught her well.

With this announcement being made in a report via PCGamesN, only two questions spring to my mind. How will they end up for Clementine? Generally, characters in the Walking Dead are generally not seen walking into the sunset. Additionally, will this ‘final season’ be the end of the franchise for Telltale.

Trouble at Telltale

It’s no secret that Telltale games are in hard times at the moment. With several sub-par releases and worse than expected sales, the company recently laid off a significant number of staff members. It does make me think that perhaps the franchise is getting a little expensive for them to continue making games that underperform.

The 1st episode of the final season is expected to land at some point this year.

Either way, I will be looking forward to the conclusion, but I do worry about what it might be!

What do you think? Sad to see it come to an end? Think it’s about time to draw a conclusion to it? Do you think they will make more Walking Dead games? – Let us know in the comments!